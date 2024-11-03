Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 18 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total transaction of $4,307,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,976. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,976. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,810 shares of company stock worth $142,049,542 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Netflix Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $756.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $712.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $664.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.10 and a 12 month high of $773.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

