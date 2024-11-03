Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 906 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVRE. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE opened at $44.44 on Friday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $474.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

