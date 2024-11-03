Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 333.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 798,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,437,000 after acquiring an additional 614,116 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 219,272 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 643.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 183,338 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth approximately $6,514,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.17 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.