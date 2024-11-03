Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.47.

Shares of CMG opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,128,000 after buying an additional 10,729,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after buying an additional 10,139,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

