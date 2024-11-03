Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New $201,000 Investment in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth $2,185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,553,000 after purchasing an additional 84,808 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $57,229,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 76.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 41,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $44.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.