Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New $201,000 Investment in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth $2,185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,553,000 after purchasing an additional 84,808 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $57,229,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 76.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 41,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.
Shares of BAX stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $44.01.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
