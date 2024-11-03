Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Lifted by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 343.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after buying an additional 86,460 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 628.2% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 11,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,063.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 300.0% during the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $205.62 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $215.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.84.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

