Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,677 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 226.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,471,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 603.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 144,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 39,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,235,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,590,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $221.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,929.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,929.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

