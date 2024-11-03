Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 497,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 100,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,352,000 after buying an additional 1,554,020 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,261,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,791,000 after acquiring an additional 197,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.