Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Allen Wealth Management LLC

Allen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.4% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.5% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $63.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. Citigroup’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Read Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.