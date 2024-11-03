Citigroup Increases LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $310.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $289.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.92.

LPL Financial stock opened at $280.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $291.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

