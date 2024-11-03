Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $35.01 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

