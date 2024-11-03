Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 781,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305,548 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,081,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

