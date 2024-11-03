Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH stock opened at $244.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.63. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.29 and a 52 week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

