Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 248,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after buying an additional 123,483 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 211,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $68.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

