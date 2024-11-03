Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

