Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $34.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Clear Secure stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $5,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $5,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,732.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,173,935 shares of company stock worth $36,826,532. Corporate insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

