Cobak Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $44.88 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000733 BTC on major exchanges. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $44.88 million and $906,305.48 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,629,841 tokens. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

