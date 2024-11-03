Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $47.75. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. Comcast has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $4,117,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

