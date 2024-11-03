Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

NYSE:COMP opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Compass has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.91.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Compass had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 164,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $806,118.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 835,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,881.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,070,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $424,758,503.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,267,261 shares of company stock worth $56,222,967. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company's stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

