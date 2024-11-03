COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04, Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,967. The firm has a market cap of $324.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other COMPASS Pathways news, major shareholder Life Sciences N.V. Atai sold 2,660,000 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $16,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,905,774 shares in the company, valued at $41,779,932.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group cut their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Further Reading

