Compound Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Compound has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $39.70 or 0.00058155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $349.29 million and approximately $25.60 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00016344 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00005865 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,943.85 or 0.38003599 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,798,167 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

