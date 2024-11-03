Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,464 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 5.0% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $67,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $74.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

