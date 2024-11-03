Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IVW opened at $95.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.06. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.16 and a 1-year high of $98.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.