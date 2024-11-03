Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 149.0% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.99%.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,307.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

