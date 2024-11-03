Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 11,195 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,994,016.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $211,276.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,994,016.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,591 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Point downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.50. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.51 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

