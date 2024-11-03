Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 4,172 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $12,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $360,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $283.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.26 and a 52-week high of $293.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.