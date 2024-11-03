Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 842 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,802 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $95.81 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $81.82 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

