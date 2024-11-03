Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,658 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 580,694 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 327,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

