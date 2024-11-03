Conflux Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $607.86 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Conflux has a total market cap of $607.86 million and $45.85 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,933.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.15 or 0.00494895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00097203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.00226835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00025778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00068697 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00020092 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,060,662,399 coins and its circulating supply is 4,535,651,551 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,060,401,271.43 with 4,535,401,253.55 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1355749 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $35,430,499.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

