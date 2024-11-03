Conning Inc. Buys 33,558 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,093 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,097,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479,963 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,900,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,132,430,000 after purchasing an additional 438,241 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,709,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $653,065,000 after purchasing an additional 109,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $567,111,000 after purchasing an additional 415,878 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.90. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $101.29 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.