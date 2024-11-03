Conning Inc. Buys 5,130 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in Williams Companies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 16,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.85.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

