Conning Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 393,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $46,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after buying an additional 1,528,201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,567,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,472,000 after acquiring an additional 581,689 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
IJR stock opened at $114.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
