Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 49,634 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $49,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

IEFA stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

