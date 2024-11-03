Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $15.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

STZ opened at $232.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.64. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $231.70 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,793 shares of company stock valued at $34,300,914. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

