Contrasting Nebius Group (NBIS) and The Competition

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nebius Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nebius Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nebius Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nebius Group Competitors 1175 4762 10752 312 2.60

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.41%. Given Nebius Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nebius Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebius Group -2.08% 9.52% 4.60% Nebius Group Competitors -14.20% -22.62% -4.03%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Nebius Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nebius Group has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nebius Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nebius Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nebius Group $9.07 billion $221.50 million -35.33 Nebius Group Competitors $8.63 billion $1.86 billion -35,697.51

Nebius Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Nebius Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Nebius Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nebius Group beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. The company was formerly known as Yandex N.V. and changed its name to Nebius Group N.V. in August 2024. Nebius Group N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

