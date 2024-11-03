CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 million-$13.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.0 million. CoreCard also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.880-0.940 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded CoreCard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

CoreCard stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,898. The stock has a market cap of $125.09 million, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CoreCard has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. CoreCard had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreCard will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

