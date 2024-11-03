Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,468 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,405,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,755,280,000 after purchasing an additional 544,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,062,928 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,893,331,000 after purchasing an additional 94,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,039,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,094,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,533 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 78,814.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,296,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,096,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,816,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,942,956,000 after acquiring an additional 880,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.53.

UNH opened at $567.56 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $608.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.00. The company has a market capitalization of $524.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

