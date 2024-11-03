COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $7.91. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 13,938 shares traded.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.2787 dividend. This is a positive change from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

