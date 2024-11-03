CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in CPI Aerostructures were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CVU stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.70.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

