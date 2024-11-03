Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 3,115 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 58.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fortis were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 123.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 52.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Down 1.0 %

FTS stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $46.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fortis

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.