Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

