Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pentair were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 376.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 165.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.