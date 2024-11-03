Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $644,000 Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2,551,160.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,864,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,847,000 after buying an additional 26,863,719 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 979.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after buying an additional 119,319 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 99,333 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 86,213 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41,519 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYK opened at $68.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

