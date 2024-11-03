Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $427,000 in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter.
FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of KNG stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66.
FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Profile
The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.
