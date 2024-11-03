Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,644,000 after buying an additional 6,443,351 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203,276 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,799,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,348,000 after acquiring an additional 735,803 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 11,116,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 9,848,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,253,000 after acquiring an additional 293,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

