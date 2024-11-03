Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues Earnings Results

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.61 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share.
Customers Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of CUBI stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,592. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.53 per share, for a total transaction of $113,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,504 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,267.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CUBI
Customers Bancorp Company Profile
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Customers Bancorp
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.