Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues Earnings Results

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.61 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share.

Shares of CUBI stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,592. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.53 per share, for a total transaction of $113,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,504 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,267.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

