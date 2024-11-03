CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
CVR Partners Trading Down 0.4 %
CVR Partners stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.67.
CVR Partners Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CVR Partners
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CVR Partners
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.