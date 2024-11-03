CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

CVR Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

CVR Partners stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.67.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CVR Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAN. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in CVR Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $820,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

