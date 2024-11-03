CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 10.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 344,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 16.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.2 %

CVS opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.