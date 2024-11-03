Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $285.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Get Danaher alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $247.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.51. The company has a market capitalization of $178.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher has a 1 year low of $190.95 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Danaher by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.