DHT (NYSE:DHT) & Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Critical Comparison

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

DHT pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. DHT pays out 111.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Koninklijke Vopak pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DHT and Koninklijke Vopak”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT $560.56 million 2.96 $161.35 million $0.97 10.62 Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A $2.21 21.61

Profitability

DHT has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Vopak. DHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares DHT and Koninklijke Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT 27.45% 15.19% 10.58% Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of DHT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Koninklijke Vopak shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of DHT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DHT and Koninklijke Vopak, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHT 0 1 3 1 3.00 Koninklijke Vopak 0 0 0 0 N/A

DHT currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.78%. Given DHT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DHT is more favorable than Koninklijke Vopak.

Summary

DHT beats Koninklijke Vopak on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. It stores and handles chemicals, such as methanol, xylenes, styrene, alpha olefins, and mono-ethylene glycol; gas, including LNG, LPG, ethylene, butadiene, and ammonia; oil products consisting of crude oil, fuel oil, diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, and naphtha; and vegoils and biofuels comprising ethanol, biodiesel, and sustainable aviation fuel. In addition, the company is involved in the development of infrastructure solutions within ports for low-carbon and renewable hydrogen, CO2, long-duration energy storage, and sustainable fuels and feedstocks. Further, it operates 76 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 35.2 million cubic meters. It serves producers, manufacturers, distributors, governments, traders, and chemical and energy companies. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

